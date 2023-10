HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday.

Harrison Township deputies received a call about a shooting at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Oct 7. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Deering Ave.

Upon arrival, the deputies found one man with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. His injury status is unknown.

This incident is currently under investigation by Montgomery County Police.