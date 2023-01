DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is injured after a shooting in Dayton on Sunday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the report of a shooting came in around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 1701 West Grand Ave.

Police reported that a man was shot in the arm and transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

The suspect allegedly fled on foot and a K9 unit was on the scene.

