OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was charged with homicide after he allegedly sold someone a lethal dose of fentanyl.

William “Dean” Lively was arrested after a man died from a fentanyl overdose Nov. 17, 2021. Investigators believe the man injected the fentanyl after he bought it from Lively. His wife, who drove him to the drug deal, later found him after she returned home from a convenience store, according to a news release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the man bought the Fentanyl thinking it was heroin. The man told his wife the heroin wasn’t its usual color. Instead of having a purple tint, it was white, according to an arrest report. The report also stated that Lively told the man to be careful with “the white powder.”

When his wife found him overdosing, she texted Lively asking for Narcan and help. Lively messaged her back “Is he alright?” The man died soon after, according to the release.

A warrant was later signed and Lively was arrested May 3, 2022. An autopsy concluded that the man died from accidental acute drug toxicity. The man had fentanyl and alprazolam, also known as Xanax, in his system, according to the release.