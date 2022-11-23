COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One week after being arrested, an 18-year-old man has been indicted on nine separate counts, including murder, in connection with the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man outside a Sheetz gas station in northeast Columbus.

Keimariyon Ross was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury for two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault, and one count for improper handling of a firearm, according to Common Pleas court records.

On Oct. 30, a car with four men between 18 and 21 years old were driving near the Sheetz store at the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue, near Airport Drive, when shots were fired at the vehicle from the parking lot. Sobnosky was hit by one of the shots and died the next afternoon.

Sobnosky, a Youngstown native, was visiting Columbus from out of town with the other three men. CPD said Sobnosky was a valedictorian at Girard High School and a member of the dean’s list at Youngstown State University.

On Nov. 13, Ross turned himself in to police and was arrested and charged with murder. He was arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court the following day and had his bond set for $1 million.

Police found 20 shell casings at the scene, where multiple people were reportedly firing guns. CPD listed up to 12 persons of interest during the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit, Detective Polgar, at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.