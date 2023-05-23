DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A convicted felon is facing new charges in connection to a fatal house fire in Trotwood.

A Montgomery County Grand Jury has indicted 29-year-old Savon Davis on four counts of murder, as well as aggravated burglary, felonious assault and aggravated arson of an occupied structure.

Davis is facing these charges in connection with a house fire that happened back in March.

26-year-old Jaykwan Hardy was found dead inside the house.

Davis has a previous conviction for armed robbery. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, May 25.