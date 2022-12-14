Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been indicted on charges surrounding the death of his ex-boyfriend.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Cornelius Brogan has been indicted on the following charges regarding the death of 28-year-old Scott Patrick Hannah:

One count of Murder – purposeful

Two counts of Murder – proximate result of committing Felonious Assault

One count of Felonious Assault – serious physical harm

One count of Felonious Assault – Deadly weapon

Police initially reported that officers performed a welfare check at a Riverside home on Sunday, Nov. 27 and found Hannah dead. Investigation showed that he had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Using Ring doorbell footage, police discovered Brogan was allegedly the last person to be seen at the residence. Police reported that Brogan and Hannah were believed to have had a romantic relationship.

Police arrested Brogan in Logan County, Kentucky and he was later extradited back to Ohio on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Brogan is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.