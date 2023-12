DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been indicted with charges in reference to a fatal crash in April.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Bryan Day was indicted on Dec. 21 following a fatal crash between a pickup truck and a car.

Day was charged with one count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and one count of Reckless Homicide.

The deadly crash occurred on April 11. Mark Campbell, 45, was killed after a pickup truck and car collided on S. Dixie Drive near Dryden Road.