MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused of murdering a woman in Middletown in March has been indicted.

On Tuesday, March 14, Middletown police officers were called to the area of Hanover Avenue and South Verity Parkway on reports of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 61-year-old Constance Reddix dead inside a vehicle.

On Wednesday, March 15, Middletown police said 33-year-old Darnell Dollar was arrested in connection to the Reddix’s death.

According to our partners at WLWT, Dollar is accused of beating Reddix, dragging her to a car lot and locking her in a scrapped truck.

The family of Reddix allegedly told our partners that she and Dollar had met in a homeless shelter.

WLWT reported Dollar was indicted on Thursday, April 20 on two counts: murder and kidnapping. His bond is set at $1 million cash.