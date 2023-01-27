YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges he pepper sprayed a man, tied him up and drove him around for several hours before dropping him off at a gas station.

Tim Miller, 49, faces charges of kidnapping, robbery, grand theft of a motor vehicle, possessing criminal tools and aggravated possession of drugs.

The kidnapping and robbery charge each have a prior conviction specification and a repeat violent offender specification.

He is expected to be arraigned Feb. 7 in common pleas court.

Miller has been in the county jail since his Dec. 13 arrest by Boardman police.

The victim told police he had met Miller Dec. 4 at a store in the township and agreed to drive Miller back to his motel.

Once at the hotel, the victim was sprayed with pepper spray and taken by knife point to his car, where he was tied up. Miller took his wallet, left him on the floor of the car then drove around for several hours.

At one point the man asked if Miller would kill him and Miller replied, “Not if you behave,” reports said.

Miller released the man at a gas station and drove away. The man then called police.

Miller was arrested later at a home in the 800 block of Wildwood Drive.