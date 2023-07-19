DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from Kettering has been indicted in relation to a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead in Moraine.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office reported that on Sunday, July 9 Moraine police officers responded to a drive-by shooting in the 2700 block of Gladstone Street. Upon arrival, officers found 19-year-old Terry Martin Jr. dead at the scene.

Investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Eric D. Ball, II, allegedly drove past Martin’s home, firing multiple rounds from a .40 Glock into the residence, striking Martin in the head and neck, killing him.

Martin and Ball had allegedly been feuding on social media before the shooting.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Ball has been indicted on the following charges:

One count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation

One count of murder

One count of discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises

One count of involuntary manslaughter

Two counts of tampering with evidence

Two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Ball is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. He is set to be arranged on Thursday, July 20 at 8:30 a.m.