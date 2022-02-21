SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was indicted after allegedly driving his car into a group of people in Sidney.

According to our partners at Sidney Daily News, Marques White, 19, of Sidney, was indicted on the following 10 charges Thursday, February 17:

Three counts of attempted murder, each being a first-degree felony

Six counts of felonious assault, each being a second-degree felony

Vandalism, a fourth-degree felony

The Sidney Police Department said officers were sent to the Clark gas station at 125 W. Court Street the night of Thursday, February 10 on reports that a driver crashed into the building and hit several people.

Police said White had a “brief altercation” with several people before driving into a group of people and then the building. White then allegedly backed out of the building and fled the scene. One woman hit by the vehicle was taken to Wilson ER before police arrived.

White was later taken into custody and placed in the Shelby County Jail.