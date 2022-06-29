CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found Cuyahoga County prosecutors just indicted a man on 33 charges tied to a series of shootings and three murders.

Donta Dixon now has been indicted for aggravated murder, weapons charges, tampering with evidence and more.

Prosecutors say, in early March of last year, Dixon fired shots at two victims and the bullets hit multiple houses near W. 32nd and Meyer in Cleveland.

Then, investigators say, a week later, Dixon and an accomplice shot and killed two people as they sat in a vehicle. That happened near W. 54th and Storer.

Prosecutors say, in May of last year, Dixon shot at his girlfriend as she drove away. A bullet hit her in the back and she recently died following complications from that gunshot wound.

The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

Prosecutors also reveal the victim had told police Dixon shot her because she had information about the two people shot to death off Storer.

Dixon was arrested last year. He will be arraigned on the new indictment next week.

Meanwhile, investigators say they tied Joel Diaz to the scene of the double murder as well, and last year, he was also indicted for murder, felony assault, a weapons charge, drugs and endangering children.