DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was indicted for counts relating to a fatal traffic crash that happened on Aug. 21, 2021.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, 56-year-old Michael King was indicted on four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence – marijuana, one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs, alcohol or a combination of both and one count of OVI.

The Prosecutor’s Office said on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, Riverside Police and medics responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on the 2200 block of Brandt Pk. Three people were taken to the hospital with significant injuries and one person, 64-year-old Pamela Jacobs died from her injuries.

According to Riverside Police, the investigation showed that King was going approximately 70 mph in a 40 mph zone. He crossed the double yellow centerline in a no-passing zone and struck the victims’ vehicle head-on. At the time of the crash, King has both marijuana and alcohol in his system—above the legal limit.

King will be arraigned on Feb. 3 at 8:30 a.m.