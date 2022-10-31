TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been taken into custody following a shooting in Trotwood that sent one person to the hospital Monday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 710 Hallworth Place in Trotwood just after 12 a.m. Monday.

Authorities report that a man fled the scene on foot, but was eventually taken into custody.

One person was taken to a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Their injuries are unknown at this point.

No further information has been made available.