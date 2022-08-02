SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is hospitalized and another person is in jail after a stabbing in Sidney Tuesday.

The Sidney Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of Buckeye Avenue around 6:17 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

An investigation found that Melvin Martin and Raymond Becerra, as well as their adult sons, got into a physical altercation. During the fight, police said Martin stabbed Becerra in the torso, causing a significant wound.

Becerra was taken to Wilson Hospital and later transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

Martin was taken into custody and is being held in the Shelby County Jail on a felonious assault charge.