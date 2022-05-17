CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Troopers are looking for a man who hit a school bus with a stolen vehicle in Clark County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Stine Road and Enon-Xenia Road. A Mercedes sedan rear-ended a school bus while it was stopped. The car then drove under the bus and fled the scene.

The vehicle was later located in Greene County. It was reported stolen back in 2021 and drugs were found inside, according to OSHP.

Troopers are looking for the suspect, Brandon Kelly from Dayton. OSHP said he will likely face charges in connection to the incident.

No one was injured in the crash with the school bus. OSHP said there were 34 passengers on board the school bus.

The crash is under investigation.