Man gets 4 years in prison for OVI, injuring people in crash

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes the sentencing of 25-year-old Kevin R. Sanchez after he pled guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular assault.

Sanchez will serve four years in prison.

According to court documents, on May 4, around midnight, Sanchez was driving on the wrong side of the road on State Route 444 in Fairborn by WPAFB. This led to Sanchez striking another vehicle head on, causing significant injury to the passengers, including one child.

Troopers took a urine sample from Sanchez, which revealed that he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Prosecutors said that Sanchez is a non-citizen alleged to be unlawfully present in the U.S. Once he completes his four year sentence, he may be removed from the country.