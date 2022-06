DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police found a man with a gunshot wound after a disturbance on North Main Street.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a man was found shot in Dayton just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

Police said the incident initially came in as reports of a disturbance on North Main Street.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound at 4523 North Main St.

