Man found guilty on all charges related to December 2019 shooting at Miami Twp. hotel

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Miami Township Police announced Monday that Jesse Lamar Shepherd was found guilty of all charges associated with a December 2019 shooting.
Shepherd was tried and convicted after shooting a man in the head what police called an “apparent robbery.” This incident took place at a Double Tree Hotel in Miami Township on Dec. 18, 2019. Police said Shepherd fled from them, eventually causing a significant car accident.
The Montgomery County Common Pleas Court jury found Shepherd guilty of:
- Two counts of attempted aggravated murder
- One count of attempted murder
- Three counts of aggravated robbery
- Two counts of felonious assault
- One count of failure to comply with with order of police officer
