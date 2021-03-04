Man found guilty on all charges related to December 2019 shooting at Miami Twp. hotel

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Miami Township Police announced Monday that Jesse Lamar Shepherd was found guilty of all charges associated with a December 2019 shooting.

Shepherd was tried and convicted after shooting a man in the head what police called an “apparent robbery.” This incident took place at a Double Tree Hotel in Miami Township on Dec. 18, 2019. Police said Shepherd fled from them, eventually causing a significant car accident.

The Montgomery County Common Pleas Court jury found Shepherd guilty of:

Two counts of attempted aggravated murder

One count of attempted murder

Three counts of aggravated robbery

Two counts of felonious assault

One count of failure to comply with with order of police officer

