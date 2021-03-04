Man found guilty on all charges related to December 2019 shooting at Miami Twp. hotel

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Miami Township Police announced Monday that Jesse Lamar Shepherd was found guilty of all charges associated with a December 2019 shooting.

Shepherd was tried and convicted after shooting a man in the head what police called an “apparent robbery.” This incident took place at a Double Tree Hotel in Miami Township on Dec. 18, 2019. Police said Shepherd fled from them, eventually causing a significant car accident.

The Montgomery County Common Pleas Court jury found Shepherd guilty of:

  • Two counts of attempted aggravated murder
  • One count of attempted murder
  • Three counts of aggravated robbery
  • Two counts of felonious assault
  • One count of failure to comply with with order of police officer

