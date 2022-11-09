CLEVELAND (WJW) – The man charged with killing an 18-year-old Akron teenager was convicted of murder on Tuesday.

A Summit County jury found 19-year-old Adarus Black guilty of the 2020 murder of Na’Kia Crawford.

It was back in June of 2020 that Crawford was running errands and sitting in her vehicle with her grandmother at a stop light at North Howard and North streets when Black fired multiple rounds into the car.

Crawford was hit several times and died from her injuries. Her grandmother was not injured.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said Black was living in Atlanta under a fake name and was in possession of an AR-type rifle at the time of his arrest back in February.

Black’s bond has been revoked and sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 30. He faces several years to life in prison.

The victim had a promising future as she was planning to attend Central State University in Wilberforce in the fall of 2020.

During the trial, her grandmother revealed that the car they were in, a Chevy Malibu, was actually a high school graduation gift.