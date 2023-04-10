DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 60-year-old man found dead in Dayton earlier this month after a reported assault has been identified.

The man has been identified as Steven Blake, according to a release from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

On April 2, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Scranton Street on the report of an assault at approximately 3:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Blake dead and another 59-year-old man injured. The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Authorities believe the two men were the only ones involved.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.