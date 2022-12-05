Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was found severely beaten in Dayton on Sunday.

On Dec. 4, just before 5:40 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Almond Avenue on reports of suspicious circumstances, the Dayton Police Department said in a release. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man bound with duct tape. The man had been severely beaten.

Crews brought the 54-year-old victim to Miami Valley Hospital where he is in critical condition.

At this time, authorities are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Offenders Unit at 937-333-1232.