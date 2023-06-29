DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was arrested and brought to the hospital after a car crash turned into a fight with local law enforcement.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, 911 calls came in around 2: 50 p.m. saying that a man had crashed into a home on the 12000 block of 744, just north of the Butler County line. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a 39-year-old man had crashed into a home and then walked north to another residence, where he became aggressive with several neighbors.

Preble COunty Sheriff Mike Simpson said that the man attacked three people nearby, however, none required medical treatment.

When deputies arrived on the scene along with Cambden Police, they attempted to bring the situation under control, but the man continued to be aggressive, to the point that he was fighting deputies and resisting arrest.

Law enforcement used force to bring the man into custody, and he is now at the Preble ER due to non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the incident.

Sheriff Simpson said that he suspects drugs were at play, however, this incident remains under investigation.