TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is facing charges in relation to a deadly Trotwood house fire that occurred in March.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Savon Davis is facing several charges including murder and aggravated arson.

According to previous reporting by 2 NEWS, a fire broke out at a home on Gardendale Avenue in March. One person was found dead in the home and was later identified as 26-year-old Jaykwan Hardy.

Officials told 2 NEWS that the fire was being investigated as a homicide.

Davis is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail.