OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing over $40,000 worth of technology from Miami University.

According to a spokesperson from Miami University, the MU police department was contacted after university staff realized inventory was missing during an inventory check. The items included 28 Apple laptops and iPads.

MUPD investigated the theft and determined the laptops and tablets were removed from boxes before delivery on campus. Police arrested Darion Cayson in relation to this case on Aug. 11, 2023.

Court documents obtained by WLWT show that Cayson allegedly took electronics on 15 occasions between June 12 and Sept. 15, 2023. The stolen shipments are estimated to be over $40,000 in value.

Cayson is facing numerous charges in Butler County, including grand theft, receiving stolen property, falsification and unauthorized use of computer, cable or telecommunication property.

Miami University says they have implemented a new system to inventory all deliveries upon receipt to determine if the university received the complete delivery.

The missing items have yet to be recovered.