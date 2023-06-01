SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Nearly five months after a Springfield businessman was shot and killed, a man has been indicted.

Court documents show that 20-year-old Daniel J. Taylor, Jr. was indicted for the murder of Thomas Gill.

Gill was the owner of a neighborhood butcher shop, Gill’s Quality Meat Market, which is now operated by his family.

He was shot and killed near the intersection of Kenton Street and Burt Street on Jan. 5, 2023, while Taylor was reportedly out on parole.

Taylor is now being held in a prison in Northeast Ohio and is facing nine new felony charges, including two counts of murder.