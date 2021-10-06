AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 25-year-old man is facing several charges after a vehicle pursuit in Wapakoneta Wednesday.

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office said police were looking for James Wilcox early in the morning after he threatened a family member with a firearm. While searching for him, police were told of a reported theft offense in Cridersville in which Wilcox was also a suspect.

Police later found Wilcox and tried to stop him, but he fled and a pursuit started. The pursuit crossed several county roads and later reentered Wapakoneta, ending at Pearl Street and Willipie Street. Two sheriff’s office vehicles were damaged during the pursuit, but were able to be driven away.

Wilcox is being held in the Auglaize County Correctional Center and was charged with flee and elude, tampering with evidence, and aggravated menacing. His bond was set at $110,000.

The incident is still under investigation.