DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is facing several charges after an alleged pursuit in Middletown.

According to a release from Middletown Police, the Special Operations Division of the Middletown Police Department asked the Patrol Division to conduct a traffic stop of a “person of interest” in an ongoing investigation around 1:24 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.

Officers tried to stop a silver Ford F-150 in the 1700 block of Central Avenue in Middletown at the AutoZone.

Police say the vehicle allegedly backed up and struck a marked patrol unit and took off from the scene at a “high rate of speed,” headed eastbound on Central Avenue.

Officers are said to have followed the vehicle in pursuit through many major Middletown roadways. After the officers began the pursuit, the Ford F-150 is said to have crashed at the intersection of Jackson Lane and Roosevelt Blvd.

The driver of the Ford was identified as 22-year-old Christopher Spicer of Middletown. Following the crash, he was arrested at the scene and police say they discovered firearms and narcotics inside the truck.

Spicer was taken to Atrium Medical Center where he was medically cleared and then taken to Middletown City Jail, where he was booked on multiple charges. He was booked on two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault, Drug Abuse, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Having Weapons Under Disability, Fleeing or Eluding, Driving Under Suspension, Obedience to Traffic Control Devices, Fictitious License Plates and Reckless Operation.

The two individuals that were reportedly struck were taken to Atrium Medical Center with “severe injuries.”