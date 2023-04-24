DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Charges have been filed against a man after a double homicide that left two people fatally stabbed in their Darke County home earlier this month.

39-year-old Adam Uchyn is facing Aggravated Murder and Aggravated Robbery charges, according to court documents.

Chicago police arrested Uchyn on Friday, April 14, hours after Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies found two people dead inside a home on Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road in Neave Township.

Authorities say Uchyn lived at the home where the murders occurred. The victims were identified as 63-year-old Michelle Phipps and 57-year-old James Donnelly.

2 NEWS is working to learn when Uchyn will be extradited back to Ohio.