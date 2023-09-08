FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Fairfield Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in Butler County.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, officers were sent to respond on Thursday around 9:57 p.m. to the area of Symmes Road at McGreevy Drive in Fairfield. Police were responding on a report of a shooting and armed robbery.

Upon arrival of police, officers discovered a 19-year-old male dead inside of a vehicle. A release says a vehicle crashed into a semi-trailer in the back of a parking lot in the 4600 block of Dixie Highway.

“The circumstances related to the male’s death are currently under investigation,” said the release. “An autopsy is scheduled for Monday September 11, 2023 by the Butler County Coroner’s Office.”

If you have any information regarding what may have happened, you are asked to call Fairfield police at 1-513-829-8201 or Sergeant Bryan Carnes at 1-513-867-6005.