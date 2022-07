DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a shooting on Riverview Avenue in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call came in shortly after 11 p.m. on Wednesday for a shooting at 1727 Riverview Ave.

Dayton police reported that upon arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.