DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Darke County on Thursday.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, police received a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot at 5059 Smith Rd. around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When crews arrived on scene, a man was found outside near a backdoor with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies took into custody a 58-year-old man of that address and he has been booked into the Darke County Jail, pending formal charges of murder.

Two other people were at the residence at the time of the shooting.

This incident remains under investigation.