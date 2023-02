DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for the shooting in a home on Shaftesbury Road came in just before midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Dispatch said the suspect was later spotted and led police on a pursuit which ended when officers deployed stop sticks at James H. McGee Boulevard and Edison Street.

The suspect was taken into custody and the shooting remains under investigation.