DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man who died in a shooting on Fountain Avenue Wednesday evening has been identified.

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Fountain Avenue on reports of a shooting on Wednesday, Dec. 28 around 6:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim that had been shot. A short time later, medics pronounced the victim dead.

The Montgomery County Coroner has since identified the victim as 48-year-old Charles Nolan of Dayton.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, however, she has since been located according to the Dayton Police Department.