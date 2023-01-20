MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Mayfield Heights police arrested a man accused of trying to lure elementary students into his car after school this week.

The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the area of Bellingham Road and Ascot Road, as two Lander Elementary School students were walking home from school.

According to police, the kids were approached by a man who asked them if he could give them a ride home, putting his hand on one of their shoulders.

After the students refused, investigators say the suspect continued following them and offering them a ride before driving off.

During an interview Wednesday, the suspect told officers he was in the area to pick up his daughter from an aftercare program at the elementary school.

The suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Dev Raj Sharma, was arrested Thursday and taken to Mayfield Heights Jail.

He’s charged with two counts of criminal child enticement and awaits a bond hearing.