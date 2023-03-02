DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Charges have been filed against the man accused of shooting and killing two women at a Shell gas station on Sunday, February 26.

According to the Dayton Police Department, Deonte Holden is now facing multiple charges after two women were shot and killed over the weekend.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, 44-year-old Michaela Daniels and 38-year-old Felicia Brown, both of Dayton, were found dead at the Shell gas station on West Third Street.

Maj. Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department reported that security camera footage showed a “disturbance” in a black Suburban stopped at a gas pump around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

A Black male wearing a purple ball cap was seen exiting the backseat of the Suburban and fleeing on foot.

Three other vehicles were at the gas station at the time and an attendant was inside the gas station, however, no one alerted the police. The attendant reportedly told police they heard shots fired, but thought nothing of it.

After further investigation, police announced that they had arrested Holden on Monday, February 28. On Thursday, March 2, detectives met with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office and charged Holden with multiple counts of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.