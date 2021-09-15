Man charged with murder after death of 1-year-old in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after the death of a one-year-old in Bradford.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said the Miami County Prosecuting Attorney approved a charge of murder against Joshua A. Mize, of Bradford.

Duchak said that on Monday, Sept. 13 at approximately 6:13 p.m., Bradford Fire & Rescue went to the 100 block of East Vine St. in the Village of Bradford on the report of a one-year old child not breathing. The child was resuscitated and transported to Upper Valley Medical Center and later transferred to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Miami County Sheriff’s detectives started a criminal investigation after doctors concluded that the child’s injuries were suspected abuse. The child, Caelyn Colon, of Bradford, died at Dayton Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

After an investigation, Mize was charged and arrested Wednesday morning in Clark County by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office following a brief manhunt after he fled. He was transported to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County Children’s Services are investigating the incident.