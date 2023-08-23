DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is facing homicide charges after a collision with a school bus killed one child and left more than 20 injured in Clark County on Tuesday.

Tuesday morning, a school bus was driving on SR-41, bringing 52 elementary school children to their first day of class. An eastbound minivan suddenly drove left of center, forcing the driver to take evasive action. Even with this attempt, the van and bus collided, sending the bus off the right side of the road where it overturned.

One child was thrown from the bus and died on the scene, authorities said. 23 others were brought to local hospitals by ambulance or parents. One of those children remains in serious condition.

The driver of the van, 35-year-old Hermanio Joseph, was charged on Wednesday with Vehicular Homicide, the Clark County Municipal Court said. A warrant has been issued.

A prayer service will be held Wednesday evening to support the family whose child was killed in the crash. For more information on how to attend, click here.