EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man who allegedly stole a truck minutes after being released from Preble County Jail has been charged with additional crimes.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Justin McTeer was charged in the Eaton Municipal Court Wednesday with the following: four counts of robbery, two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, assault, petty theft, resisting arrest and two counts of criminal damaging or endangering.

McTeer and another suspect, 33-year-old Katherine Steele, were initially arrested and charged with breaking and entering, and theft for a residential robbery that happened in the 100 block of Quinn Road on May 9. They were placed in the Preble County Jail on May 16 and McTeer posted bond that same day.

Minutes after McTeer was released from jail, the sheriff’s office said he allegedly stole a pickup truck from a gas station on North Barron Street in Eaton. The truck reportedly hit several mailboxes before crashing in the 5200 block of Lexington Road.

McTeer allegedly then started a physical confrontation with a passerby who stopped to check on him after the crash. The sheriff’s office said it is believed McTeer attempted to take the passerby’s vehicle. Deputies arrested McTeer after a brief chase on foot.

McTeer was placed in the Preble County Jail again and his bond has been set to $100,000 cash.