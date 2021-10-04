SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police arrested a man Monday in connection to the fatal shooting of a Springfield man in August.

The City of Springfield said police arrested 23-year-old Marcellas Boulware on a murder charge in connection to the shooting death of 28-year-old Cailus Parks Jr.

Parks was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Sunset Avenue on August 16.

Boulware was arrested Monday morning by the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team unit on the 1600 block of Woodward Avenue. He was taken to the Clark County Jail.