VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been apprehended in relation to a Vandalia arson case.

According to the City of Vandalia Division of Fire, 28-year-old Christopher A. Herbst was taken into custody in Moraine on charges of aggravated arson as well as breaking and entering in relation to multiple fires that occurred in March. He was arrested around 6:30 a.m. on May 3.

The release stated that multiple fires occurred at the M-Power Gym located at 270 North Dixie Dr. on March 20.

The Vandalia Division of Fire said that if you have any information regarding an arson fire or would like to report a tip, call the department at (937) 898-2261 or the Vandalia Dispatch line at (937) 898-5968.