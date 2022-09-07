MECHANICSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — The Urbana Police Division has taken into custody a man suspected of “severely” assaulting a woman in Mechanicsburg.

According to our partners at the Urbana Daily Citizen, on September 2, just before midnight Mechanicsburg police and fire crews responded to 305 Pleasantview Estates on reports of an assaulted female. When crews arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman who had been “severely” assaulted. She was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

Urbana Daily Citizen reported that as a precaution, Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools was placed on lockdown.

The Mechanicsburg Police Department identified 25-year-old Brent Grooms as a suspect. He was eventually located and was taken into custody on multiple warrants. Charges from the September 2 incident are still pending investigation.