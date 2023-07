DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.

Officers have already made one arrest in the woman’s shooting.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers were sent to the intersection of North Irwin Street and Pruden Avenue for a shooting around 5:23 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one woman who had been shot in the eye. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.