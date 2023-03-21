DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — An arrest has been made in connection to a barn fire that occurred on New Year’s Eve in Darke County.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 31, 2022, around 10 p.m. a barn fire was reported on Payne Road in Hollansburg.

On March 15, 2023, 23-year-old Trevor Harrison of Greenville was arrested on one count of arson in relation to that fire.

According to the sheriff’s office, Harrison was a member of a local fire department cadet program at the time of the fire.

The Darke County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing further charges for Harrison, as well as another adult and three juveniles in relation to several suspicious fires throughout the county in the past three months.