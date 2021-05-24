Man arrested in connection to 22-year-old found dead in vehicle on railroad tracks

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have arrested a man in connection to the death of 22-year-old Jacob Osborne, who was found dead in a vehicle that came to rest on railroad tracks near Huffman Avenue on May 16.

Christopher Oakes, 51, was arrested May 19 and is being held at the Montgomery County Jail. The case was presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office and he has since been charged with murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and shooting over a roadway.

So far, Dayton police believe Osborne was “driving at a high rate of speed through neighborhoods for an extended period of time” when he was shot while on Hamilton Avenue. His vehicle continued down Hamilton Avenue onto railroad tracks, where it eventually came to rest near Huffman Avenue.

