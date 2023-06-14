** Video in player above is of a fraud case from April 2023 **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was arrested for allegedly being involved in fraud targeting an 83-year-old Washington Township man.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Weihong Lian, 48, was charged with Felony Theft by Deception, plus being placed on a hold for an immigration detainer.

An investigation was started when the Washington Township man reported receiving a fraudulent notification on his computer telling him to contact Microsoft. The resident was connected to Lian on the telephone, where the resident believed his banking information had been compromised, the sheriff’s office said.

Lian allegedly deceived the Washington Township man by having him speak with someone who said they were with the resident’s bank. The alleged victim then made withdrawals of “substantial amounts,” believing it would help him keep his money safe.

“My office is committed to protecting our community from these deceptive criminals who prey on vulnerable individuals,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. “This operation serves as a reminder for all residents to remain vigilant and educated about fraud prevention.”

Individuals who believe they or someone else suspect a scam are highly encouraged to not give any personal information or send any form of payment to someone who you do not know. People are asked to immediately hang up and call their local law enforcement agency.