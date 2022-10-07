Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The coroner has identified the man killed in a Darke County shooting Thursday night.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the 5000 block of Smith Road to find 26-year-old William Duncan near the backdoor of a home suffering from a gunshot wound. Crews pronounced Duncan to be dead on the scene.

Deputies later arrested William Fields, who lived in the home where Duncan was found. Fields was charged with murder and arraigned in the Darke County Court of common pleas. His bail was set at $150,000.