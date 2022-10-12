Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in custody after fatally shooting a man after a crash in Hamilton.

(Photo/Hamilton Police Department)

According to the Hamilton Police Department, 25-year-old Stephaun Jones and 25-year-old Sidney Printup were involved in a crash on Fairgrove Avenue on Oct. 8.

Police reported that Jones got out of his vehicle, aimed and fired at Printup, killing him.

Jones then fled the scene, however, he was later arrested.

Hamilton police reported that Jones is facing charges of Criminal Damaging and Felonious Assault at this time.

This incident remains under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.