DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights Police arrested a man during a neighborhood check Monday.

At approximately 3 a.m., police were patrolling the area of Claybeck Drive and Cohasset Drive due to vehicle break-ins and attempted vehicle thefts in the area.

This is when police found Austin Dyson, who was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and suspected drugs.

(Photos courtesy of Huber Heights Police)



Dyson has a prior conviction for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon which is a Felony 1, and he is not allowed to possess a firearm, according to Huber Heights Police.

Dyson was taken to the Montgomery County Jail.