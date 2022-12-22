Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been charged following a Lewisburg bank robbery earlier this month.

On Dec. 19, the suspect, Timothy Arnold, 44, of Cincinnati, was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court with the following:

Robbery, a 2nd Degree Felony

Robbery, a 3rd Degree Felony

Theft, a 5th Degree Felony

On Dec. 2, LCNB National Bank in Lewisburg was robbed at approximately 11:58 a.m.

Arnold reportedly entered the bank and handed a note to the teller, instructing her to hand over money or there would be a mass shooting. The teller handed over money, and he fled the bank, according to a release from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

A photo of the suspect was distributed via social media that afternoon. Investigators later received a tip from law enforcement in Cincinnati on a possible suspect. The Lewisburg Police Department and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office conducted follow-up and were able to identify the suspect as Arnold.

On Dec. 16, while conducting follow-up in Cincinnati, investigators, with the assistance of Cincinnati PD, located Arnold. He was placed under arrest and housed in the Hamilton County Jail, the release states.

Arnold had his initial arraignment in court and bond was set at $500,000.00 cash.

He is currently being held in the Preble County Jail.